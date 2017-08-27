Political Parties explain why they never submitted for POA

Some opposition political parties have accused government of not engaging them directly in the revision process of the Public Order Act.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda this week disclosed that no single opposition political party has made any submission towards the revision of the much talked about Public Order Act.

But some of the political parties talked to have accused the Justice Minister of not engaging political parties directly.

National Restoration Party Spokesperson Bwalya Nondo says the Minister should avoid just making statements through the media and expect the political parties to take such as an official communication.

Mr. Nondo says the minister has all the contact details of political parties and the ministry should consider writing to political parties on such matters.

And Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Enock Tembo says the way the government had called for submissions lacked seriousness saying they should have considered directly engaging political parties rather than announcing through the media.

Meanwhile, Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali feels that the Public Order Act is a good law but that the problem is its application by the police.

And MMD Acting Spokesperson Tobias Kafumukache says his party did not make any submission because the Act is a good law that promotes law and order in the country.

Meanwhile, New Congress Party (NCP) President Pastor Peter Chanda feels that the Public Order Act is a good law in its current form.