PF pleased with Lungu’s performance

The ruling PF says it is impressed with the performance of President Edgar Lungu in his one year in office after last year’s polls.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says within a year, the President has done well in the role out of infrastructure across the country.

Mr. Chanda says some of the roads worked on include, Solwezi – Chingola road, Choma – Dundumwezi road, and other roads.

Mr. Chanda says the president has also taken development to areas where he received less votes saying this shows that he is keen on transforming the nation.

He says the party is also proud that it has a President who is committed to uniting the people of Zambia.