TEVETA calls for re-engineering of TEVET system

The Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) says it will incorporate the development and supply of internationally competitive skilled persons to the Zambian laboUr market as the country strives towards the attainment of the vision 2030.

TEVETA Director General David Chakonta says this will be achieved by re-engineering the TEVET system for the bulk of learning experiences to take place through a combination of work, innovation and skills competition.

He says it is against this background that Zambia through TEVETA shall participate in the 44th competition of World Skills to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from the 14th to the 19th of October this year.

Mr. Chakonta tells Q-News that the World Test projects under the World Skills International are developed through online collaboration of international industry experts and trainers representing participation countries for skills excellence standards.

He says Zambia’s participation in the tests will help close the gap between TEVETA graduates and the industry’s expectations, adding that it will also expose and challenge TEVET learners to aspire for international skills excellence standards.

Mr Chakonta has since thanked government through the ministries of general and higher education for the logistical support for the learners.