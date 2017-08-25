President Lungu reassures Zambians on HIV testing

President Edgar Lungu says individuals’ privacy is guaranteed under the new HIV testing policy.

In a facebook posting, President Lungu says from the comments he has been reading regarding the Mandatory HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment, he has noted that most people are concerned about privacy to their results.

He says people should not worry over the newly introduced policy because there will be strict confidentiality.

President Lungu says individuals’ privacy is guaranteed because the results would remain between an individual and the health practitioner.

He has emphasized that no law of confidentiality will be broken in the policy to conduct mandatory HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment tests.

President Lungu has further wondered why some people are lamenting that their human rights are being violated when Government is concerned about their welfare.

He states that government is doing this for the benefit of the nation and the future generation.

President Lungu has reiterated that those who will be found to be positive will be treated so that their lives can be prolonged, adding that no stigmatization will be tolerated.