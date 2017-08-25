Major Security Measures Implemented For Eminem’s U.K. Show

(AllHipHop News) Police in the UK are stepping up security measures in anticipation of a concert featuring Eminem.
The rapper is due to hit the stage during “Summer Sessions” tonight, where over 35,000 people are expected to attend at Bellahouston Park.
The police chance to concert early, because everybody will be searched before entering Bellahouston Park.
“We will have a zero tolerance approach to any drugs found and drug detection dogs will be at the entrances to the venue searching everyone coming in,” Police Superintendent John McBride told Glasgow Live. “If you are found in possession of illegal drugs, you will be arrested. There are no amnesty bins.”
The heightened security comes on the heels of the May terrorist attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.
In total, 23 people were killed and 250 more were wounded.