Lil Wayne’s ‘Lil Weezyana Fest’ 2017 To Stream Live On Tidal

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne is back with his Lil Weezyana Fest. This year’s edition will once again stream live on the Tidal entertainment platform.
The third annual Lil Weezyana Fest is expected to feature performances by Weezy, Gucci Mane, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Rich The Kid, and Kodie Shane.
Viewers should also expect more surprise guests to hit the stage in New Orleans.
“If you were there the last two years you already know what goes down!! Don’t miss out on this epic night!!” wrote the Young Money leader on Instagram.
Wayne also announced a pop-up shop/meet & greet taking place this afternoon (August 24). The main show is scheduled for August 25, starting at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.