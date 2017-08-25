LICS pledge to engage with vulnerable communities

Lusaka International Community School (LICS) has through its Outreach Education Program pledged to engage with vulnerable communities and under-funded schools in the area it operates to uplift the lives of the less privileged in society.

LICS Program Coordinator Kenneth Chimese says the school has an obligation to make itself relevant in the country and impact on communities more positively.

He says the school has a responsibility to ensure that its pupils are inclined to service delivery so that they may be able to lend a helping hand to the Zambian Community even when they go back to their respective countries.

Mr. Chimese has further stated that the school has elongated its work in supporting patients with cerebral palsy at the University Teaching Hospital.

He says US$2,000 has since been set aside towards this particular cause.