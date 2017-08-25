Construction of Chipata – Petauke – Serenje Railway line to start next year

Government has disclosed that the construction of the US$2.3 billion Chipata-Petauke-Serenje railway line is expected to start next year.

Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba says the project will enhance Zambia’s regional trade and transport competitiveness.

He says government has completed the major step of the environmental impact assessment for the construction of the green field railway line.

Mr Mushimba says the US$2.3 billion project will be funded by the Chinese government and is expected to create 8,000 direct jobs during the construction period.

He states that Government has since submitted the environment impact assessment report to the Zambia Environmental Management Authority (ZEMA) for approval.

Mr. Mushimba says that funding for the 388.8 km railway line is part of the US $60 billion funds committed to infrastructure development in Africa by Chinese President Xi Ji Ping in South Africa two years ago.

The project will provide an alternative trade route to the east coast of Africa via the port of Nacala in Mozambique.