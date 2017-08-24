Mark Wahlberg, The Rock & Vin Diesel Top Forbes 2017 List Of Highest-Paid Actors

(AllHipHop News) Mark Wahlberg is now most famous for starring in Boogie Nights, The Departed, and Ted. But the public may have forgotten the 46-year-old entertainer started his career as the rapper Marky Mark.
The leader of the Funky Bunch moved past his rapping persona years ago for movie fame. That transition turned out to be very profitable for Wahlberg.
Forbes listed the Massachusetts native as the highest-paid actor for 2017 with 12-month pre-tax earnings of $68 million. He was followed by Fast & Furious franchise co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (#2, $65 million) and Vin Diesel (#3, $54.5 million).
Other thespians to make the Top 30 of the business magazine’s lineup of highest earners include Adam Sandler (#4, $50.5 million), Jackie Chan (#5, $49 million), Samuel L. Jackson (#13, $30.5 million), and Emma Stone (#15, $26 million).