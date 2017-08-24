Govt procures 10 million mosquito nets for distribution

Government says it is in the process of distributing 5.5 million mosquito nets out of the total 10 million mosquito nets which have been procured.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the ministry expects to receive the remaining 4.5million nets before the end of this month.

Speaking when he received long lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets donated by Toyota Zambia, Dr Chilufya said government will continue to distribute long lasting insecticide mosquito nets through antenatal clinics, under five clinics and schools.

He says government is determination to escalate all malaria control and prevention interventions to eliminate the disease.

Dr Chitalu has commended Toyota Zambia for contributing immensely to efforts aimed at ending Malaria in the country.

He has since called on cooperating partners to come on board in supporting efforts aimed at eliminate the disease in Zambia.

And Toyota Zambia Chief Financial Officer Thomas Phiri says the company has donated a total of 5,400 long lasting treated mosquito nets worth over 20 thousand United States dollars.

Mr. Phiri has stated that Toyota Zambia is committed to ensuring that its corporate social responsibility helps in boosting the health sector.