Govt extends consultations on Political parties bill

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has disclosed that no single opposition political party has made any submission towards the revision of the much talked about Public Order Act.

Mr. Lubinda says it is therefore unfair for the opposition to continue complaining that the Act is a threat to them operating freely, and yet they fail to make submissions towards its revision.

And Mr Lubinda has also disclosed that government has extended consultations on the Political Parties Bill to 15th September, 2017 after receiving a request for an extension.

He says no further request for extension will be entertained after the September deadline.

Meanwhile Mr. Lubinda says cases of arson have reduced following the declaration of the Threatened State of Public Emergency 43 days ago.

He however, states that Members of Parliament have a right to move a motion in Parliament when it resumes sitting next month to revoke the declaration by giving convincing reasons on this matter.

The Justice Minister said this during the National Civil Society Organizations Threatened Public State of Emergency consultative meeting organized by the Zambia Council for Social Development in Lusaka.

Speaking earlier, ZCID Board Chairperson Wilson Nyirenda advocated for the revocation of the Threatened State of Public Emergency as it has instilled fear in the minds of Zambians.