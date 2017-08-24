A Cool Minute With Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham

By Darryl Love
(AllHipHop Features) One upon a time, Drake’s father was hidden to the people; not any more. Dennis Graham, a musician from Mississippi, has emerged on front street in many ways to provide the proverbial yang to Drizzy’s Canadian mom’s ying. His new song “Kinda Crazy” is a smooth R&B jam that harkens to an era where singers oozed soul. If you have paid attention, soul is one thing Dennis Graham has plenty of. Almost half a million YourTube views later, Mr. Graham is on his way to defining his life beyond being the father of a rap star. AllHipHop correspondent Darryl Love recently caught up with the OG for a chat at a soiree celebrating his success.
AllHipHop: Darryl Love here with AllHipHop and I am standing with none other than the infamous Dennis Graham! How are you?
Dennis Graham: I’m good, baby!
AllHipHop: This is amazing for you. We are celebrating your song “Kinda crazy” and the video.
Dennis Graham: Yes! Yesssss!
AllHipHop: This is your first solo premiere as an artist for yourself. How are you feeling at this time?
Dennis Graham: Great. Great. I Love it
AllHipHop: Ok, It’s 2017 what can we expect?
Dennis Graham: Ah, lots more. Lots more. I got stuff that I’m workin’ on, This this track here is produced by a young man named Dustin Hughes. Right now, I’m starting to produce my own music.
AllHipHop: Oh wow!
Dennis Graham: Yeah, I’m producing my own.
AllHipHop: Ok, what brought you to that point?
Dennis Graham: Ah feelin’ myself…
AllHipHop: Feelin’ yo’self …(laughs).
AllHipHop: Ok, so what’s been takin place now with you and Drake at this point? Now, that you’re a solo artist, you’re doing music, he’s doing music…what can we expect?
Dennis Graham: (Playing coy) Ah…that’s…in the future.
AllHipHop: In the future. Can you tell us something that nobody knows about you?
Dennis Graham: I’m a lover, baby. (haha)
AllHipHop: Tell us a little bit about your music? How’d you get into this?
Dennis Graham: God, I started playin music…
AllHipHop: I know you’re self taught, piano, guitar and drums.
Dennis Graham: And bass.
AllHipHop: Tell us how did that happen?
Dennis Graham: I started out in revivals, doing Wednesday revivals at a little…Sunday school. Yeah, I started and I was playing guitar there. Not really playing but faking it.
AllHipHop: Ok.
Dennis Graham: Nobody knew what I was doing.
AllHipHop: Talkin about faking it.
Dennis Graham: Ok, can you give us some influence that you gave to Drake?
Dennis Graham: I told him to do whatever he felt he wanted to do and do it the best that he could. You got my blessing.
AllHipHop: He got your blessing for real.
Dennis Graham: I wanted him to be a lawyer.
AllHipHop: Oh wow.
Dennis Graham: But uhh…
AllHipHop: …He became an actor, then he became a…
Dennis Graham: …And he followed my footsteps there.
AllHipHop: So far all the creatives coming after you and all the musicians who idolize you, what can you say as far as inspiration?
Dennis Graham: Follow your dreams. Follow your dreams Whatever it is…follow your dreams.
AllHipHop: Appreciate you Mr. Graham. Thank you.