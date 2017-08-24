A Cool Minute With Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham

(AllHipHop Features) One upon a time, Drake’s father was hidden to the people; not any more. Dennis Graham, a musician from Mississippi, has emerged on front street in many ways to provide the proverbial yang to Drizzy’s Canadian mom’s ying. His new song “Kinda Crazy” is a smooth R&B jam that harkens to an era where singers oozed soul. If you have paid attention, soul is one thing Dennis Graham has plenty of. Almost half a million YourTube views later, Mr. Graham is on his way to defining his life beyond being the father of a rap star. AllHipHop correspondent Darryl Love recently caught up with the OG for a chat at a soiree celebrating his success.