Job creation by PF Govt cheers Bwana Mukubwa MP

Bwana Mukubwa Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda says the Patriotic Front (PF) government is on course in fulfilling the promise to creating one million jobs going by the infrastructure development projects being undertaken in the country.

Mr Chanda states that with government’s policy of empowering local contractors with contracts, Zambians especially the youth will be assured of employment thereby contributing towards the creation of 1 million Jobs.

Dr. Chanda has also noted that the PF government has in the last one year managed to revive the economy as evidenced by the reduction in commodity prices such as mealie meal, while the Kwacha has appreciated against major convertible currencies.

He says the opposition should therefore give credit where it’s due, instead of criticizing the government all the time.

Dr Chanda says the PF government has managed to improve the country’s economic fundamentals.