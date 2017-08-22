ZNUT refutes ‘salary increment’ claims

The Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has advised teachers across the country to ignore reports suggesting that teachers have been awarded a salary increment effective this August.

ZNUT Spokesperson Joe Kasaka has told QTV News that the union is receiving a lot of phone calls from teachers across the country asking about the same purported increment.

Mr. Kasaka says the increment is not feasible as the negotiations with government have not yet been concluded.

And MR Kasaka says the union supports the move by the government to split the University of Zambia into university colleges as this will promote efficiency.

He says this will make it easier for management to monitor the operations of the university colleges and avoid some of the common challenges at the institution.