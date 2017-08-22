Tiger Woods threatens nude photo hackers with legal action

Tiger Woods is threatening to take a celebrity gossip website to court for leaking a nude photo of him online in a recent hack of several stars, including Woods’ ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn.

The recovering golfer has hired a lawyer, according to a TMZ report Monday, and said he will sue if the website Celeb Jihad does not take his photo down.

The hacker reportedly broke into Vonn’s phone and gained access to her photos as well as a nude selfie Woods had sent the Olympic skiier when they were dating.

A lawyer for Woods declined comment to Page Six except to say, “It is a private hacked photo.”

Woods and Vonn were one of sports’ hottest couples during their two-year relationship, which ended in May 2015. Vonn has since called dating Woods “really hard” because of all the scrutiny they were under as a celebrity couple at the top of their sports.

The website also posted nude photos of Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell and Katharine McPhee. Like Woods, McPhee has hired a lawyer and threatened to sue, TMZ reported.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.