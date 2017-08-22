Small Scale farmers seek export market

Small Scale Farmers’ Development Agency (SAFADA) president, Boyd Moobwe, has appealed to Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya to grant small scale farmers export permits to enable them export maize.

Speaking in a walk-in interview, Mr Moobwe says small scale farmers should be allowed to export maize instead of selling the produce at a low price on the local market.

He says small scale farmers have 50,000 tonnes of maize which they can export if granted permission.

Mr Moobwe has since appealed to small scale farmers to hold on to their maize produce until government comes up with a solution that benefits them.

He has urged the Agriculture Minister to take up the matter seriously to save the interest of small scale farmers.