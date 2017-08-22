PF urges civil servants to understand PF manifesto

The ruling Patriotic Front has implored civil servants to support government efforts aimed at taking development closer to the people.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has advised civil servants not to frustrate President Edgar Lungu’s developmental agenda.

He says the party is aware that not every civil servant may support the party in power, therefore it is important that the workers understand the party manifesto and developmental agenda of the sitting president.

Mr. Chanda has told QTV News that civil servants should work with the government of the day.