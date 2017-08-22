Ndoyi questions splitting of UNZA

Former Zambia National Students Union (ZANASU) President Prince Ndoyi has urged government to implement policies such as the students’ loan facility for universities students before making new policy pronouncements.

Mr Ndoyi told Q-news that the feasibility of the recent pronouncement by government to restructure the University of Zambia is questionable.

He says the decision to split the University of Zambia into university colleges will only result in the university losing the credibility it has on the continent and across the globe if the policy decision is not implemented.

He has since discouraged the ministry of higher education against coming up with policies that are not funded as they lack sustainability and only end up remaining at policy stage.

Mr Ndoyi notes that government through the ministry of higher education has been seen to make various pronouncements aimed at supporting the welfare of students, but these pronouncements have not been implemented.