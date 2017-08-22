K2 million Misisi water project launched

Government says it has accelerated measures aimed at increasing access to safe and clean water and sanitation services for all Zambians.

Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister Lloyd Kazhiya says the measures are aimed at averting exposure of Zambians to waterborne diseases especially in Peri-Urban areas such as Misisi compound.

Speaking when he launched the K2 million Misisi Water Supply Improvement project to be undertaken by the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP), Mr. Kazhiya says government recognizes the effective and sustainable management of safe and clean water as key to people’s improved health and accelerated national productivity.

And speaking at the same event, Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Jonathan Kampata has appealed to the ministry of Water development to help the company recover unpaid bills owed to it by various corporate players so that it can effectively execute its mandate.

He says non-payment of bills and vandalism has become a major impediment for the utility company to function effectively.

Meanwhile Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe and Minister of Chiefs and traditional affairs who is also Chawama member of parliament Lawrence Sichalwe urged residents in Misisi compound to guard the facility against any form of vandalism.

And Nkoloma ward councilor Tasila Lungu has assured the residents of Misisi Compound of more developmental projects, in both health and infrastructure.

Ms. Lungu says new water project will reduce the challenge of water in the area.

The Newly launched Misisi Water Supply Improvement project will see 100 households connected to the water distribution network, and result in a total of 35 water kiosks as well as the upgrade of communal taps.