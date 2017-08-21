Sinkamba wants Electoral Voting implemented

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says his party is p

lanning to use the proposed process of multi-stakeholder dialogue, facilitated through the office of the Commonwealth Secretary General, to advocate for holding of the referendum to enhance the Bill of Rights.

Mr. Sinkamba says his party will also advocate through the Commonwealth initiative to decouple of the Constitutional Court from assertions of incompetence and the geopolitics stigma.

Mr. Sinkamba says this is because such public perceptions of an apex Court like the Constitutional Court erode its integrity.

He says the courts are for men and women of absolute integrity, and of deepest legal wisdom, who view their oath so sacred, and love their country so deeply that they prefer to die for justice rather than betray it, or indeed betray the Constitution and their oath of office.

He says his party plans to use the proposed process of multi-stakeholder dialogue, facilitated through the office of the Commonwealth Secretary General, to advocate for constitutional court reforms, holding of the referendum to enhance the Bill of Rights, and ensuring an electronic voting system is put in place, for Zambia to have an effective framework for good governance and the rule of law prior to 2021 elections.

Mr. Sinkamba says the ugliest governance scar that resulted from Zambia’s 2016 Presidential is the emergence of enclave politics or geopolitics.

He states that the country in now politically divided into two political enclaves: The north-east political enclave and the south-west political enclave.

The Green Party Leader says this ugly governance legacy needs to be curtailed before the 2021 General Elections through various interventions.