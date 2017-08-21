PF in Monze not intimidated by Kambwili

The ruling PF in Monze District has called on traditional leaders across the country to be careful of some politicians who are selfish and bent on diving the nation.

PF Monze District Chairman Gilbert Mwila has told QFM News via telephone that leaders such as Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili should not be entertained as he does not mean well for the nation.

Mr. Mwila says the recent visit of Mr. Kambwili to Monze with the intention of wanting to work with the Southern Chiefs goes to show that he does not mean well after he insulted the people of Southern Province.

And the PF Monze District Chairman says the party in the district is not shaken that Mr. Kambwili is de-campaigning the PF and President Lungu.

He says the president has already done enough in the province and that the people have confidence in his leadership because of the developmental projects being undertaken in the province.