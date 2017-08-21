HIV testing is not mandatory – Health Minister clarifies

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has appealed to politicians not to politicize the government pronouncement on universal routine HIV counseling, testing and treatment.

He says leaders ought to be responsible when handling important national issues patterning to health.

Dr. Chitalu has told a media briefing that this is a national matter considering the high number of people who have died from HIV and AIDS.

He says it’s therefore incumbent upon responsible politicians to support such initiatives.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has clarified that the government has not introduced mandatory HIV testing.

He says what Government will be implementing is routine testing for HIV as part of diagnostic screening to be initiated by the healthcare provider.

Dr Chilufya says the key is that in all HIV testing, full consent of the patient will have to be obtained.

He says patients will still have the option to opt out if they do not want to be tested for HIV in line with global standards and medical ethics.