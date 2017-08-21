DMX Gets A Break In House Arrest Under This Crazy Condition

(AllHipHop News) The judge is giving DMX a break in his house arrest, so the rapper can perform at a highly anticipated show.
DMX was sentenced to full house arrest, after violating the terms of his bail conditions relating to 14 charges that he deliberately evaded millions of dollars worth of income tax.
DMX suffered a temporary setback last week, when the judge banned the rapper from traveling, even for work.
The judge in the case reversed the earlier decision and ruled that the dog can head to Atlanta from August 21st–24th, under one condition.
According to the judge, DMX must travel with a sober coach “at all times.”
DMX must be accompanied by his sober coach 24 hours a day.
And if DMX wants to hit Atlanta, DMX will also have to foot the bill for the sober coach.