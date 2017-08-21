Chilumba stands by his players

Napsa Stars coach Tenant Chilumba has stood by his players and expects them to recover in thnext match following a run of results which has seen them go seven matches without victory in the MTN FAZ Super League.Sunday’s 2-1 defeat away to Zesco United was preceded by defeats to Nkwazi, Nkana, Power Dynamos as well as draws with Nchanga Rangers, Lusaka Dynamos and Nakambala Leopards, results which saw Chilumba’s side drop from the top to seventh position in a period of one month.

Chilumba was disappointed with his players’ concentration levels but expected them to improve in upcoming matches.

“It was a disappointing result again. We have gone almost five or six matches without a win. I think we have lacked concentration in recent matches. This is the same way we lost against Nkwazi; we made silly mistakes in defence. We have talked to the boys and I think there will be changes in the next game,” said Chilumba.

Chilumba refused to blame goalkeeper Rabson Mucheleng’anga for conceding from range after he was spotted out of position by Fackson Kapumbu.

The Zesco United left back scored the opener from his own half, with the speculative effort dipping under the crossbar beyond the out of position goalkeeper.

“For the goals we have conceded, I think I can’t blame the goalkeeping. It’s just down to lack of concentration.”

Napsa’s next match is against Buildcon, another side which has defeated them this season.