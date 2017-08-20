Wina condemns Barcelona terror attack

Acting Republican President Inonge Wina says the Zambian Government condemns all forms of terrorism in the world.

In her message of Condolences to His Majesty King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, on the death of 13 people and at least 100 others injured in the Barcelona Terror Attack on the 17th of August 2017, Ms Wina says people should not condom all acts of terrorism.

Ms Wina has assured King Felipe that her government stands with the Kingdom of Spain and indeed the international community in condemning all acts of terrorism in all its manifestations.

She says she learnt with profound sorrow of the death of 13 people and at least 100 others who were injured in a cowardly terrorist act in Barcelona.

She says on behalf of the Government of Zambia, she conveys Zambians’ sincere and heartfelt condolences on this tragic occurrence.

The Acting President says the people of Zambia are praying for comfort for the bereaved families and the entire nation during this trying period and she has since wished those injured a quick recovery.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News today by Senior Private Secretary, Ambassador Sheila Siwela.