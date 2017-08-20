Three people burnt to ashes after Zimba accident

Three people died on the spot after the vehicle they were in overturned on Kalomo – Zimba road at Mayaba area 25kms north of Zimba yesterday.

Southern province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso has identified the driver of the truck as Acadonian Kaluwe, aged 29, Potipher Muungo, 32 and Redon Muleya, 25, all of Kalomo district, died on the spot after driver failed to negotiate a corner causing the truck to overturn.

Mr. Kapeso says due to the impact after overturning, the truck caught fire until all the three bodies were burnt beyond recognition and truck beyond repair.

By press time, fire brigade, with the help of police officers, was still at the scene where postmortems are expected to be conducted and bodies buried in Kalomo as such bodies could not be taken to a mortuary under such circumstances.

He says the accident occurred at about 05:40hrs.