Couples encouraged to embrace mandatory HIV testing

A Lusaka based Marriage Counselor Oggie Hamiyanze has encouraged married couples to take advantage of the routine HIV counseling and testing to know their HIV status.

Mr. Hamiyanze, who is a Member of the Love Marriage and Sex (LOMASE) Foundation Zambia, says contrary to fears by some people that this will lead to divorce, routine counseling and testing will help couples plan well for their future and children.

He says if one partner is found with the virus, this should not lead to divorce as health practitioners will advice accordingly on how to live.

And another Marriage Counselor, Florence Banda has encouraged partners planning to enter into marriage to consider knowing their HIV status as this will help them plan well for their marriage.