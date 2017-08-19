UPND ready to dialogue- Kakoma

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it is set to engage in a meaningful dialogue with all political players.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma in an interview with QTV News says there are a lot of things that need to be ironed out.

Mr. Kakoma points out that the Public Order Act, the need to have a new and independent Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) board, and other challenges in the electoral process.

Mr. Kakoma says following the release of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema, the party is set to engage in a meaningful dialogue in order to promote democracy and promotion of the rule of law in Zambia.