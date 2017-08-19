Kapata urged to de-gazette part of the forest reserve for industrialization in Kalulushi

The Kalulushi Municipal Council has appealed to the Minister of Lands to de-gazette part of the forest reserve for industrialization and agriculture.

Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga tells QTV News that in government’s quest to divert from its dependency on mining, there is need for the ministry to reserve land for industrialization and agriculture in Kalulushi.

She says Kalulushi has in the recent past been lagging behind in terms of development, but such can come to an end if there is enough land for economic activities.

Ms Mulenga says with enough land in the central business district, there will be even enhanced capacity for Agro-Processing.