Farmers urged not to abandon maize production

Agriculture Permanent Secretary Julius Shawa has appealed to farmers not to abandon maize production due to the reduction of the purchasing price by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Recently some farmers had threatened to abandon maize production in the next farming season suggesting that the purchasing price by the food reserve was too small to cover costs incurred during the production process.

But the Agriculture Permanent Secretary has said that boycotting maize production would not be the best solution because maize is the country’s staple food.

He says, instead, farmers should opt to export the commodity and contribute to the country’s economy.