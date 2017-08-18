Sumaili urges leader to embrace dialogue

National Guidance and Religious Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has called on top leadership especially politicians to forgive each other and try to forget their differences.

Rev. Sumaili says this is important as it will help the country develop economically.

Speaking when officiating at Lusaka Leadership Initiative in Lusaka today, Rev. Sumaili says government is happy with such initiative that aims at strengthening leaders at every level whose influence will trickle down and transform those who serve under them.

She says the Lusaka Leadership Initiative whose theme is “integrity and National Building” is an outreach to leaders from different styles of leadership among them politicians, business people, youths another other leadership.

Rev. Sumaili says it is for this reason that President Edgar Lungu is committed to promote good governance, value and unity.

Speaking earlier Lusaka Leadership Initiative Steering Committee Chairman Reverend Eddie Chansa has observed the need to address leadership crisis in order for the country to be what it used to be.

And African Enterprise International President Dr. Stephen Mbongo says the mission of AE is to evangelize the strategy of Africa through work and deeds to strengthen what the church is doing in everything possible to work with all stakeholders in Africa for national building.