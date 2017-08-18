PF Govt failing to manage key sectors – UPND

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has accused the PF Government of failing to manage key economical sectors in the country.

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says the agriculture, health, economy and education which benefit a lot of people especially rural dwellers are not managed well by the government.

Mr. Mapani says instead of spending too much energy attacking the opposition through the media, it is important that the PF focuses on improving the living standards of the people.

He says by now, the government should have started distributing the farming inputs to the farmers but that they are occupied with unproductive things.

He adds that this is why farmers receive the inputs late thereby making it difficult for them to plan well for the coming farming season.