Honor your commitment to dialogue – FODEP urges ECL, HH

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has implored President Edgar Lungu and United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema to honor their commitment to dialogue.

FOEDP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says now that Mr Hichilema has been freed it is important that the church proceed to organize a dialogue meeting and begin serious introspection of areas that cause conflicts in the country.

He has reminded the two leaders that they have both expressed willingness to dialogue and that there should be no changing of their minds.

Mr. Chimfwembe has told Q-news that FODEP is expecting a honest discussion involving the political leaders with the objective of finding a lasting solution to causes of political tension in the country.

Mr. Chimfwembe says the failure by politicians to be honest; the pending dialogue is likely to be cosmetic which may result in more troubles in future.