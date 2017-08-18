HH advised not to be vengeful

Former Anglican Priest Richard Luonde has advised opposition United Party for national Development leader Hakainde Hichilema not to be vengeful following his incarceration.

Father Luonde has appealed to Mr. Hichilema to instead leave vengeance to God.

He says Mr Hichilema should now forge ahead and begin preparing for the next elections as a way of ensuring that there is peace and unity in the nation.

And Fr Luonde says recent acquittals and nolles experienced in the country should be a lesson to the Police against making unnecessary arrests.

He has charged that the arrests being made by the Police that are not water tight are simply costing the state money and time.

Fr Luonde has since called for citizens to be allowed to have divergent views as long as they are not breaking the law.