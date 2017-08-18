Govt to employ 30, 000 Nurses before 2021

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Government will employ 30, 000 Nurses between 2017 and 2021 during the implementation of the newly launched National Health Strategic plan.

Speaking during the 2017-2017 National Health Strategic Plan in Lusaka this morning, Dr Chilufya says for this year alone Government has employed over 8, 000 Nurses who have been posted in different health institutions.

Dr Chilufya says under the new health strategic plan government wants to strengthen health care system and improve on human capital through training.

He says government will focus on seven pillars under the newly launched plan namely, service delivery, human resource, health care financing, supply chain of medicine, infrastructure and medical technology, health information management systems, leadership and governance.

Dr Chilufya warned that government will not condone abuse of national resources in the new National Health Plan because such acts have been detrimental to implementation of other plans.

And UN Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan notes that stigma is the biggest challenge which government will face in its implementation of the mandatory HIV Counselling, testing and treatment programme introduced recently by government.

And USAID Acting Mission Director Thomas Crubaugh says the implementation of the plan will require US$14.3 billion saying this project will help Zambia become a prosperous middle income country by 2030.