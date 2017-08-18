Four dead in Kafue accident

Four people died on the spot in an accident which occurred in Lusaka yesterday at about 18:00 hours on Kafue road, near Mimosa turn-off.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told QFM News in a statement that involved in the accident was a motor vehicle Toyota Chaser registration number ALF 8823 which was being driven by Samson Adhanom aged 22 with two passengers on board.

Ms Katongo says the accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed, overturned and in the process hit three pedestrians who were walking off the road and all died on the spot.

She says two of the deceased persons are of Indian nationality.

Ms Katongo says one of the passengers aged 24 also died on the spot while the driver and another passenger identified as Chimuka Makala aged 22 of Lusaka’s Rhodes Park sustained serious injuries and are admitted to UTH.

The Police Spokesperson says the bodies of the deceased are lying in UTH Mortuary.

In Southern Province, a female adult identified as Chabota Munsaka aged 19 died on the spot while two others aged 52 and 65 respectively sustained injuries after they were involved in an accident which occurred yesterday at about 08:00 hours on Great North road opposite Zimba Mission Hospital.

Ms Katongo says the accident happened when the driver of a Scania light truck registration number ALE 4693 laden with drums of honey lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed, bumped into a hump and in the process the drums rolled and hit the three passengers who were on board.

She explains that the two injured are admitted to Zimba Mission Hospital while the body of the deceased is lying in the same Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, there was a shooting incidence which occurred in Lusaka yesterday at about 12:30hours at a residence in Chalala area off Shantumbu road in which a female adult identified as Annie Besa aged 27, a worker at the said residence was shot on the right side of the neck by a suspected criminal who broke into the house through a kitchen door and was struggling to break the grill locks.