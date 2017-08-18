Don’t abuse nolle prosequi – PF tells HH

The ruling Patriotic Front has advised freed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to stop using the language that has the potential to bring anarchy in the country.

And the ruling party has advised the UPND Leader not to abuse the nolle prosequi that has been granted to him.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda tells Qtv News that Mr. Hichilema’s remarks when he addressed his supporters at the party secretariat that he is ready to go back to prison if the PF does not stop the alleged arrest of his supporters was careless.

Mr. Chanda says the UPND Leader should commit himself to good principles of democracy and the rule of law and desist from making statements bent on bringing confusion in the country.

He says such statements have the potential to undermine Zambia’s judicial system.