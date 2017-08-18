Bafana visit Chipolopolo

Zambia are at home this weekend as they want to beat South Africa in their 2018 CAF African Nations Championships, second leg qualifier at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

The Chipolopolo are in high spirits as they meet their rivals this weekend following a 2-2 draw in East London last weekend.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda is a proud man as he saw his charges bouncing back from two goals down to earn a draw and boost their chances of reaching Kenya next year.

In order for the Zambians to reach Chan next year they need to win or play to a goalless stalemate or draw 1-1.

For the South Africans, they without their coach Stuart Baxter who is busy with 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers’ preparations.

They will now be led by coach Thabo Senong and Quinton Fortune. They have also struggled to keep a squad with players returning to their clubs due to the start of the Absa Premiership and National First Division.