Zambia in US$671 million Global Fund, PEPFAR funding

The Global Fund has approved Zambia’s application for funding towards Malaria and HIV programs to a tune of US$270 million.

And the US Government through PEPFAR has given Zambia US$401 million meant to support HI V/AIDS programs for next five years.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this during the PF Media Interactive Forum in Lusaka.

Dr. Chilufya says with the recent pronouncement by President Edgar Lungu on mandatory HIV testing, counseling and treatment, government will also ensure that there is adequate funding to the health sector.

He adds that the government is also working hard to ensure that it meets the Abuja Declaration of allocating not less than 15% of the total budget to the health sector because of its impact on the development of the country.