UNZALARU questions UNZA splitting feasibility

The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has questioned the feasibility of the decision by government to restructure the University of Zambia into five University colleges.

CABINET has approved the splitting of the University of Zambia (UNZA) into five university colleges in a bid to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the operations of the institution.

UNZALARU president Evans Lampi tells Q-News that the lecturers and other stakeholders were not consulted on this decision which might turn out to be a flop.

Dr. Lampi says the restructuring of the university will need new infrastructure and a lot of resources which he questioned if government has on hand.

He has further stated that this decision will also require more human resource at the institution.

Dr Lampi has since challenged government to explain how it intends to ensure that this decision is turned into reality and it benefits all.