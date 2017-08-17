Sinkamba oppose mandatory HIV testing

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says bilateral support towards reducing the impact of HIV/AIDS should not compel the country to breach the Bill of rights.

Mr Sinkamba tells QTV that the policy pronouncement by President Edgar Lungu on mandatory HIV testing is a breach of international standards.

He adds that the move contravenes Article 15, 17, and 23 of the Republican Constitution.

Mr. Sinkamba has since challenged the U.S government which is among major funders of HIV/AIDS programs in Zambia to give a clear position on the new policy.

He says the US Ambassador to Zambia should clearly state whether the US Government supports or does not support the new policy.