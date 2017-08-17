Nevers Mumba feels vindicated in HH treason case

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should have been completely acquitted and not released through a Nolle Prosequi.

Dr. Mumba has however, welcomed Mr. Hichilema’s release.

He states that Mr. Hichilema’s release vindicates the opposition claims that his arrest was a ploy by government to intimidate the democratic space of the opposition in the country.

He says Mr. Hichilema’s treason charge was not based on any truth and legal position.

Dr. Mumba states that the Nolle Procequi is only welcome for the fact that the state has admitted that it was wrong.