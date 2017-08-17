Bafana jet in ahead of CHAN showdown

The South Africa National Team has arrived in Zambia ahead of Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final round second leg qualifier against the Chipolopolo at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
Bafana Bafana touched down at 12:40 hours without head coach Stuart Baxter who has stayed behind with Thabo Senong whom many will remember from the U-20 tournament leading the bench.
The team is lodged at Protea Hotel and will take to an afternoon session at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium annex pitch.
Zambia posted a 2-all draw away in South Africa in the first leg at Buffalo City Stadium.
We share South Africa coach Thabo Senong’s remarks on Saturday’s clash.