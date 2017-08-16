UNZA split into five university colleges

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni has informed the State that she will not be appealing against her decision to enter a Nolle Prosequi in the treason case involving UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema and his co accused.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka that in fact this proves wrong some stakeholders who have been claiming that the Executive had a hand in the arrest of the UPND Leader.

Mr. Chanda says contrary to reports that there was an invisible hand in the discontinuing of the treason case, the judiciary in Zambia is independent and the executive has no hand in the operations of the courts.

Speaking at the same briefing, Chief Government Spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga disclosed that Cabinet on Monday approved the splitting of the University of Zambia into five University Colleges.

Ms Mulenga says the University Colleges will be called College of Medicine, College of Education, College of Agriculture and Veterinary, College of Engineering, Mines and Minerals and the College of Humanities and Arts.

She adds that Cabinet on Monday also considered and approved the amendment of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act of 2008 in order to promote increased investment and contribute to national development.

Ms Kampamba, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, says Cabinet also approved the introduction of a bill to repeal and replace the Public Procurement Act aimed at increasing public procurement efficiency, transparency and accountability.