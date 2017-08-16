Subscribers unable to watch QTV on DSTV advised to rescan decoders

Multichoice Zambia has dispelled assertions that GOTV is closing its operations.

Public relations manager Mwiika Malindima says GOTV is here to stay and provide quality content for its customers as the country moves to digital migration.

He has since assured subscribers that GOTV will continue to dispense quality content and introduce innovations that offer the best of digital television experience.

And Mr. Malindima says coming on board of local channels on DSTV will provide programs to Zambians as a response to the growing market need for increased access to information.

He has advised subscribers who are unable to watch QTV on DSTV to tune their decoders or call any accredited Multichoice installer to help them access the channel.

Mr Malindima explains that the frequency on which QTV operates on is higher and needs some adjustment on some decoders especially on old ones.