SFH distributes over 90, 000 HIV testing kits

Society for Family Health (SFH) says it has so far distributed over 90,000 HIV self testing Kits in four Provinces since the program’s inception in August last year.

SFH Lusaka Regional Manager Handson Manda named the four provinces as Southern, Lusaka, Central and Eastern.

He tells QTV that of the 90,000 testing kits distributed, Lusaka alone accounted for over 30,000 kits, through various modes of distribution.

Mr Manda says the response from the public has been overwhelming, owing to the contribution and participation of the Ministry of Health in the program.

He has since described program as a success thus far, attributing this to political will on the part of government.

Mr. Manda has since stated that that with the positive response received from the initial four provinces, the society is now looking at rolling-out the program to other provinces in the country.