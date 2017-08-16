‘I am ten times stronger’ – HH

Freed UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says his brutal arrest and detention has made him ten times stronger.

He says nobody who understands that what they stand for is correct can get intimidated because of incarceration.

And Mr. Hichilema has paid tribute to the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) for the role they have played in reuniting the nation.

Mr. Hichilema, who was released today after spending 126 days in prison, says the entire church has proved that it is equal to the task and is willing to unite the nation.

He said this when he addressed hundreds of his supporters at the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka just after being released from prison.

The UPND Leader has also thanked foreign signatories including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, South African opposition leaders Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema for their efforts in promoting the rule of law in Zambia.

He has acknowledged that Zambia remains divided and thus the need for politicians to work together in reuniting the nation.

Speaking earlier, UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba said it is a shame that the PF thought by arresting Mr. Hichilema they will break the party but that they have just made it stronger.