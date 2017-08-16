HIV Infection rate from mother to child reduces

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the infection rate of HIV from mother to child has fragmented to an elimination phase.

Dr. Chilufya has told Journalists in Lusaka that this is because of the policy where pregnant women are subjected to HIV testing.

Dr. Chilufya says people should therefore not panic over the pronouncement by the President to introduce mandatory HIV counseling and testing in Zambia as this is in line with the target of having a free HIV generation by 2030.

The Health Minister says over one million Zambians have died of HIV/AIDS since it was first recorded, thus the need to come up with solutions aimed at dealing with this challenge.

He says 81 percent of deaths recorded at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) are HIV related.