HH walks free as DPP enters nolle prosequi in treason case

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and five of his co-accused have walked free after Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi entered a nolle prosequi in the treason case which has kept the UPND leader and his co-accused in prison for about five months.

Mr Hichilema and his co-accused were arrested in April for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Edgar Lungu.

When the matter came up for commencement of trial this morning before High Court Judge Charles Chanda, the DPP informed the court that she had decided to enter a nolle in respect of all the accused persons in exercise of powers vested in her under Article 180 paragraph 7 of the Laws of Zambia.

And Judge Chanda discharged the accused in view of the decision by the DPP to enter a nolle.

Judge Chanda however told the accused that this is not an acquittal as they can be rearrested in an event that the DPP wants to restart the case.

Meanwhile there was jubilation at the court grounds as Mr. Hichilema’s supporters celebrated his release while others could be seen shedding tears of joy.

Mr. Hichilema’s supporters then proceeded to the Lusaka Central Correctional Facility to witness his release from prison.

There was a heavy presence of both police and prison wanders at the correctional facility.

After his release, Mr Hichilema and his supporters proceeded to the party secretariat.