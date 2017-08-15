PROTUZ urges Chiefs to protect teachers against witchcraft

The Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has called on the traditional leadership in the country to ensure teachers are protected from witchcraft.

PROTUZ General Secretary Kangwa Musenga has told QTV News that some his union’s members especially those in rural areas have been forced to abandon their schools after being tormented through witchcraft.

He says it is the children in these places who are lagging behind in their education as a result.

Mr. Musenga says the traditional structures in partnership with the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) offices and the Office of the District Commissioner should ensure that they find a lasting solution to this growing trend.

He believes the people behind such appallingly happenings are well known in the village, thus the need to tell them off.